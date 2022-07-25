Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, at UPMC Northwest via emergency C-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy.
The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed in the NICU. They were both in critical condition but early signs were optimistic. Early on July 22, the optimism began to fade as Salem began to rapidly decline. She passed quietly in the early morning hours surrounded by love. Later the same day, Sawyer began to decline as well. She passed in the late evening hours on the same day in her parents arms.
Imogene L. Beichner, 94, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1928, in Pine City; she was a daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve Hanby Etzel. Imogene helped raise her younger siblings and also helped with the delivery of h…
Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte, NC, former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday. Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the s…
James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursd…
John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …