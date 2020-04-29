Salome 'Sally' M. Krasowski

Salome "Sally" M. Krasowski

Salome "Sally" M. Krasowski, 87, formerly of Jefferson Street, Oil City, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born July 2, 1932, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Francis Duda Krasowski.

To plant a tree in memory of Salome Krasowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags