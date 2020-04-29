Salome "Sally" M. Krasowski, 87, formerly of Jefferson Street, Oil City, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Born July 2, 1932, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Francis Duda Krasowski.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 4:57 am
