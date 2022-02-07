Samuel Anthony Monarch III, of Mercer, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the age of 75, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born in Franklin, on Aug. 6, 1946, a beloved son of the late Samuel A. Monarch II and Reatha J. Mong Monarch.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Samuel Anthony Monarch III, of Mercer, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the age of 75, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born in Franklin, on Aug. 6, 1946, a beloved son of the late Samuel A. Monarch II and Reatha J. Mong Monarch.
Joyce’s prayers were finally answered, and she is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ed and brothers and sisters. She passed away at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after declining health.
Vida G. Murray, 101, of Emlenton, received her angel wings on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with her loved ones at her side.
Carol Ann Barr, 84, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Genevieve J. Kase, 96, of Oil City, passed away in her home on Saturday Feb. 5, 2022.
Carrie J. Jones, 55, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 4, 2022, at Heritage Valley Beaver following a lengthy illness.
Agnes L. Goodman, 68, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered into God’s Kingdom on Feb. 3, 2022.
Samuel Anthony Monarch III, of Mercer, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the age of 75, with his loving wife by his side.
Doris I. Kilgore, 99, formerly of Wesley, passed peacefully in Sugar Creek Station, Franklin, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Colleen B. MacArthur, 100, of Meadville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House.
Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall, 96, retired from the U.S. Air Force, peacefully departed on his last mission to the Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7th, 2021, from the Fraser Health Center, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Craig’s loving family was with him by his side.
Jeffrey M. Love, 63, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.
Vida G. Murray, 101, of Rockland Township, passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her residence.
Clara Rose (Primoli) Pozza, 91, left this world peacefully on Jan. 19, 2022, in her home at The Trousdale Assisted Living Community in Burlingame, Calif.
Otis Darrell Law, 66, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Luke Jeffrey Dye, 23, beloved son of Jeffrey and Pamela Dye passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Although he currently resided in Titusville, he grew up in Franklin.
Laura Jane Lamberton Rusnock, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Orphia “Joyce” Lutz, 75, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Melissa Brown, 48, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, while surrounded by her children and brother.
Richard A. Eckel, 68, of Franklin passed away at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at AHN Grove City.
Janice Elaine Smith Baughman, age 81, of Seneca passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Nicole Elizabeth Walters, 36, of Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Jack Clair Shreckengost, 87, of Kellersburg, went to be with his Lord early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022.
With deep sadness, we announce our son, brother, family member, and friend Cody Allen (Lewis) Wolfe, age 29, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Carl E. "Ed" Berringer, 81, of Hesperia, Calif., formerly of Oil City, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. His survivors include his sister, Charlene Kerstetter of Oil City.
Madeleine “Maddy” Elizabeth Carlson, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Marguerite “Peggy” L. Breene, 70, of Richmond, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City (Pinegrove Township), died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Gail Perry Kinch passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health problems.
Douglas J Smerkar, 63, of Fryburg passed away surrounded by his family at home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Madeline M. Stevenson, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Seneca.
Eleanor Germaine Renninger, 99, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes, 78, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from an extended illness surrounded by her family.
Donald Duane Barr, 79, of Oil City, died of natural causes at his home Monday, morning, Jan. 31, 2022.
Randy C. Deitz, 49, of Mayport, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home.
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, died Jan. 1, 2022.
Paul L. Bruner Jr., 96, of Penn Hills and formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Gary Roy Rankin, 83, of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo.
The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.
Karen J. Shirey, 74, of Perryville, Parker, passed away early Saturday morning Jan. 29, 2022 at her residence of natural causes.
Local CPA firm looking to hire a full-time staff accounta…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Thank you to all that took part in my 90th Birthday Card …
GENERAL AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF FRANKLIN Venango County,…
PUBLIC NOTICE SALE OF REAL ESTATE; NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN…
The Venango Technology Center is soliciting bids for Park…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…