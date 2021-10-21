Samuel Bailey, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
He was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Dutch Hill, to Ralph and Dorothy Mae (Goodman) Bailey.
Updated: October 21, 2021 @ 7:03 am
David R. Romig, 69, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
David L. “Chili” Stover, 64, of Oil City passed away from complications of COVID Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Stanley E. Chitester, 91, of Brookville died Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health.
Jack T. Slaughenhaupt, 82, of Brookville, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands Dubois following a period of declining health.
Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Phyllis T. Delp, 93, a resident of Jefferson Manor, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Janice Shreckengost Henry Martz, 73, of Mayport, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.
James “Jimmy” L. Karg Sr., 68, of Tylersburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 18, 2021.
Olive Ruth Gilchrist Miller died at 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the age of 100.
Lester W. DuPont, 81, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away at 11:04 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center due to complications from a brief illness.
A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.
Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Dale Burkhardt, age 66, of 3061 U.S. 322 Franklin, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from complications due to COVID.
Robert L. Delo, 90, of Buckhorn Road, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.
James “Jimmy” Karg, 68, of Tylersburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.
Allene E. (McCray) Proper, 94, of Utica, formerly of Seneca, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.
Merl Lloyd Grinder, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the angels came and took one of their own away.
Maxine Manson, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.
M. Joan Poole, 86, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, while in the care of her daughter, Barbara, who began to care for her in December of 2015.
Jackie Ekis, 76 of Polk passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Arthur D. “Art” Goodman Sr., 54, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Cynthia L. Wolbert-Green, 68, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Matthew “Matt” S. Steele, 63 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at his home Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Janine Adams, of Franklin, Pa., entered into rest on Oct. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 12, 1943, in Oil City, Pa.
Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.
Patricia Wesner Rex, age 65, of Canandaigua, New York, formerly of Polk, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Oct. 2, 2021.
Dr. Robert “Bob” Boyce Girvan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished spending time with family.
Robert C. “Bob” Roos, 65, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021, at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin.
Craig Alyn Hess, 69, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Quick Lane, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Township, a former longtime St. Petersburg resident, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, at The Pines in Grove Manor.
William L. (Larry) Beightol, 82, of Franklin passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after an extended battle with dementia.
Larry E. Hetrick, 57, of Marienville died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a illness.
A celebration of life gathering for Elizabeth Louise Kiser, who passed away June 8th, 2021, will take place Saturday.
Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Emlenton, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021.
Eugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Sandra Shreve Pickens, 78, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Gary Dean Blystone, 69, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
