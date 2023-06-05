Samuel Harrison Weckerly

Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.
Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Incorrect information was previously published.