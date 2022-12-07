Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Born at home in Franklin on June 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Merle “Ben” and Esther Johnson Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Born at home in Franklin on June 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Merle “Ben” and Esther Johnson Franklin.
Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness.
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home.
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand.
Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 80.
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home following an illness.
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lorraine Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home.
Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, age 74 of Sligo passed away Friday evening, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home.
Joyce Smith Maitland, age 80 of Kossuth, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday evening, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health.
Nancy J. Weaver, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ahrensville Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA., passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after a brief illness.
Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at The Caring Place.
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner. Don was married on Oct. 5, 1958 to the former…
Philip O. Womer, 82, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 30, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville.
Roger Courson, 69, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home.
Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Elss Street, Clarion, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the paper.
Joyce Ann Fleeger, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, with family by her side at her residence.
Betty R. Gordon, 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Doris “Ruth” Rodgers-Bradybaugh, 61, died peacefully, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family, following a sudden illness.
Delores “Dee” Buffington Piper LaSota, age 94, of Knox, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, while under the care of UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Carl James Sherman, 86, of Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at home following a brief illness.
Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as h…
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Road, Titusville for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost.
Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home.
Gary R. Turner, 68, went to be with Jesus Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Frank B. Kendrick Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Randy J. Hamilton, age 61, of Wesley, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Grove Manor, following an extended illness.
Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Janet R. Roddy, 80, of Perryville (Parker), passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at West Penn Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, following an illness.
Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Betty S. Weaver, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.
Ethel Culbertson, 92, of Clarion, died Nov. 2, 2022.
Marilyn Lee (Boyer) McKain, 90, of Fairmount City, went home to her savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Wilhelmina Maria Messmer, 81, of Maple Valley, WA passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022 at MultiCare Medical Center in Auburn, WA.