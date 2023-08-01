Sandra L. Sonne, 83, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Sandra was born on April 26, 1940, in Titusville to the late Garrison and Vi Roberts Brady.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and spouse of the “laugh house” has passed.
John Henry Mullen, 64, of Stoneboro, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Gerard A. Bauer, 85, of Lucinda, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.
E. Patricia “Pat” Mong, 80 of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Clarview Nursing Home, in Sligo.
Damon Andrew Stevenson, 53, of Johnstown, and formerly of Venus, passed away at home July 30, 2023.
A. Ray Aaron, 73, of Wozniak Road, Mercer, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Albert William “Bill” Harwick, Jr., 75, of Clarion, passed away Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
William Vincent Krepp, 87, a former resident of Rocky Grove, passed away on July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where he has resided since last September.
Mary Ann Vogelbacher, 79 of Fryburg passed away surrounded by her family on July 28, 2023 after a lengthy illness.
Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler who was honored to be called “Nana” by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, peacefully departed her loving family on June 8, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona.
Linda Ann (McAlkich) Siar of Franklin, ascended from this world peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on July 25, 2023.
Donald R. Chambers, age 73 of Cranberry, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side after being stricken with a sudden illness.
William “Bill” Joseph Roberts Mills, 58, of Clarion, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Duane H. Clark, 59, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home.
Stephen Robert “Robbie” Kase, 47, of Oil City, passed away after an extended illness with his daughters holding his hands and friends by his side Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.
Dr. Kurt Josef Laemmer, DMD, 59, of Bradford, passed away on July 23, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.
Sandra “Sandy” Shope, 73, of Franklin passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer at The Caring Place in Franklin where she resided following an accident on Nov. 24, 2015.
Fredrick C. Shoup, 85, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at UPMC Northwest, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Prescott Greene, 88, of 174 Goodwill Road in Sandycreek Township joined the church eternal at 9:20 a.m. on July 28 while under care at Collins House.
James (Jim) A. Smith of Hickory, North Carolina, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 23, 2023, at age 89. Jim was a devoted family man who was blessed with five children and a loving wife of 45 years, Linda Smith.
Charles F. Buchman, 81, of Marienville, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Donald J. “Donnie” Myers, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Beverly Mae Myers, age 56 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, July 28, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.
Beryle Lee “Skip” Johnston, 87, of Franklin, passed away on July 26, 2023 at The Caring Place.
Patricia L. MacCartney, age 89, passed away on July 24, 2023 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born on May 2, 1934 in Claysville. Patricia previously resided in Franklin.
Jo Ann Twombly went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 21, 2022.
Kathryn “Kate” M. Larrow, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided and was cared for lovingly, most especially by her nurse Beverly who Kate affectionately renamed Pam.
Daniel John Lander, 55, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his home.
Ann E. Switzer, 79, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023 at UPMC-Transitional Care Unit in Seneca after an extended illness.
Richard E. “Dick” Gipe, 87, of Oil City passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 26 at Oakwood Heights, with his wife, Janet Gipe and Pastor Josh Botts praying by his side.
His Legacy… Sylvester Francis Ceci, 82, passed away July 25, 2023.
Legend Isaac Owens, born July 22, 2023 was welcomed into heaven that same day by the Lord.
Robert “Rob” Devinney II, 50 of Sandy Lake, passed away on July 25, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside.
William Robert Hricsina III was born sleeping on July 22, 2023.
Scott Lee “Scoot” Wood, 55, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 17, 2023.
Bernice C. Scobbo, formerly of Crown, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the age of 97.
Richard E. Stevenson, 67, formerly of Titusville passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.
Dorothy P. Smith, 92, of Shippenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Services have been announced for Margaret M. “Peg” Hynes Stubler, 90 of Laguna Woods, CA., and formerly of Oil City, who passed away July 12, 2023.