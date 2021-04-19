Sandra 'Sandy' Lee Hasson

Sandra &apos;Sandy&apos; Lee Hasson

Sandra "Sandy" Lee Hasson, 60, of Franklin, passed away in her home in the early evening on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Born September 10, 1960, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Donald Eugene Montgomery and Betty Lou (Huffman) Cozad who survives. Sandy was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Dean L. Carmichael
Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of 9188 Route 322 Cranberry, (formerly of Rimersburg,) died on Friday April 16, 2021, at his home.

Andrea K. 'Andi' Cowles

Andrea K. "Andi" Cowles, 59, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

Larry W. McNutt
Larry W. McNutt

Larry W. McNutt, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville after an unexpected fall at his home on April 8, 2021.

Frank E. Payne Jr.
Frank E. Payne Jr.

Frank E. Payne Jr., 81, of Marienville, died the afternoon of Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Twila Pennington Best

Twila Pennington Best, 83, of Parker, formerly of Eldorado, Butler County, passed away Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Among her family survivors is a sister, Myrna Pennington Dunlap of Sligo.

Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of 9188 US 322, Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence, following an extended illness.

Elizabeth Breene Gilger

Elizabeth Breene Gilger (Becky to her friends), 81, of Oil City, and Naples, Florida, died at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Olathe Health Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, following a year of increasing medical issues.

Richard 'Dick' E. Say
Richard 'Dick' E. Say

Richard "Dick" E. Say, 69, of the Polk area, peacefully went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 8, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with heart disease.

Donald R. Orr celebration of life

A celebration of life for Donald R. Orr of Franklin will be held Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle with Pastor Mark Fultz officiating. Face masks are optional.

Virginia L. "Ginny" Murray
Virginia L. "Ginny" Murray

Virginia L. "Ginny" Murray, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family at 12:53 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

Dale Arden Snow

Dale Arden Snow, 80, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Willivine 'Whoopie' Marie Snyder
Willivine 'Whoopie' Marie Snyder

Willivine "Whoopie" Marie Snyder, age 78, entered into Heaven on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was reunited with her loving husband, "Jack" and her mother, Wilda, who she missed so much.

Penny L. Grove
Penny L. Grove

Penny L. Grove peacefully passed away at the age of 67 years on Friday April 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ronald L. Baughman
Ronald L. Baughman

Ronald L. Baughman "The Rock #51", 79, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.

Harry 'Hook' Dunkle
Harry 'Hook' Dunkle

Harry "Hook" Dunkle, 84, of Frogtown went to his eternal resting place Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.

Robert J. 'Bob' Hollobaugh

Robert J. "Bob" Hollobaugh, 85, of Cherrytree, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Masonic Service for Will Wise

The Petrolia Masonic Lodge No. 363 will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. this evening at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca for their departed brother, Will Wise.

Wilmer P. 'Will' Wise
Wilmer P. 'Will' Wise

Wilmer P. "Will" Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021.

Madalene J. Herbert
Madalene J. Herbert

Madalene J. Herbert, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning April 10, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

David Richard Marchand
David Richard Marchand

David Richard Marchand, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away at his home Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 4:35 a.m. He was surrounded by his adoring family.

Ruth M. McElroy
Ruth M. McElroy

Ruth M. McElroy, 90, of Chicora, formerly of Emlenton, passed away early Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center.

Gloria A. Eisenman
Gloria A. Eisenman

Gloria A. Eisenman, 77, of Strobleton passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Rodger L. Shrecengost
Rodger L. Shrecengost

Rodger L. Shrecengost, age 51, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, at his home after being stricken with a sudden illness.

Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine
Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine

Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021. Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by …

Jerome E. Bickel
Jerome E. Bickel

Jerome E. Bickel , 91, of Ranch Street in Seneca, passed to his next life Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Terry R. Byers

Terry R. Byers, 62, of Kennerdell, Rockland Township, died at his home early on Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a battle with A.L.S.

William F. 'Lad' Dolby
William F. 'Lad' Dolby

William F. "Lad" Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks)
Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks)

Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks), passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence in Collinsville surrounded by family after gallantly fighting COPD, Alzheimer's disease, and lung cancer.