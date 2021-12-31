Sandra “Sonnie” Pyle Firster passed away peacefully November 13, 2021 in Wyoming.

Born Dec. 13, 1937, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Izetta Eckelberger Pyle and Lloyd Pyle, Sr.

Frederick T. "Fritz" Anthony

Frederick T. “Fritz” Anthony, 95, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of the Parker-Foxburg area, passed away Saturday evening Dec. 25, 2021, at Freedom Square Care Facility in Florida following a period of declining health.

Carl W. Owens

Versailles, Ohio resident Carl W. Owens, 81, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Covington, OH.

Amy Etzel

Amy Etzel, 61, of Shippenville, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Mark W. Garris

Mark W. Garris, 60, of Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home.

Patricia Ann Summerville

Patricia Ann Summerville, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away while surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Robert Netzler

Robert Netzler, 99, of Franklin, went to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Nancy L. Smith

Nancy L. Smith, 69, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Larry T. Riley

Larry T. Riley, age 74, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

David Eugene Mealy

David Eugene Mealy, 70, of Tionesta passed away on Sunday Dec. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Pauline A. Master

Pauline A. Master, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Clarview Health Center.

Don David Lewis

On Christmas Day, 2021, Don David Lewis, of 70 Colt Lane, Clarion, passed from this life to the next. Don was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis, of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.

Joan S. Kaltenbach

On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, Joseph.

John Sloss

John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Linda Garner

Linda Garner, 71, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Orchard Manor.

Ross Z. Neidich

Ross Z. Neidich, 74, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bradford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

Bennie Lee Loud

Bennie Lee Loud, 66, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, December 15 after a battle with cancer.

Mona L. Noziglia

Mona L. Noziglia, 88, of Oil City, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. She passed away at Oil City Healthcare in Oil City, where she had been a resident.

Michael A. Reitz

Michael A. Reitz, 72, of Strattanville, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Anthony L. 'Tony' Hockman

Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021, at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Tobias Frazier

Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.