Sara A. Huth

Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…