Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a 1949 graduate of Meadville High School and a 1949 graduate of Michaels Beauty School of Meadville. She worked in her early years at Earl Mowry’s Grocery Store in Sandy Lake, Choice Products in Stoneboro, then in the cafeteria at Lakeview School District.
Sara enjoyed baking and cooking. She loved to read, sew, crochet, and playing cards. She was a Lakeview sports fan enjoying watching Football, Basketball, and listening to the Lakeview High School Band. She was an active member of the Lakeview United Methodist Church. She was a Cub Scout assistant leader for many years and volunteer for Lakeview Meals-On-Wheels for 10 years with her husband. She also served on the Sandy Lake Twp Board of Elections. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.