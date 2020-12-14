Sarah (Sally) B. Hockman

Sarah (Sally) B. Hockman

Sarah (Sally) B. Hockman, 88, of Shippenville passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1932, in Marble, daughter of the late Albert J. and Florence Schill Baughman.

Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco
Obituaries

Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco

On Nov. 25, 2020, Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco, originally of Oil City, passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Lyle Fransisco.

Franklin Leroy 'Frank' Thomas
Obituaries

Franklin Leroy 'Frank' Thomas

Franklin Leroy "Frank" Thomas, 79, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Brenda L. Umstead
Obituaries

Brenda L. Umstead

Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.

Barbara J. Wolfgong
Obituaries

Barbara J. Wolfgong

Barbara J. Wolfgong, 77, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Thomas L. Bills
Obituaries

Thomas L. Bills

Thomas L. Bills, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Dec, 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Rosemary Ann Harton
Obituaries

Rosemary Ann Harton

Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

Lawrence G. Holly
Obituaries

Lawrence G. Holly

Lawrence G. Holly, better known as "Skeet," "Larry," or "Coach," to his family and friends, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Neva Kahler
Obituaries

Neva Kahler

Neva Kahler, 92, formerly from the Sugar Lake area, and recently from Wesbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from COVID-19 following a month-long hospitalization.

Rose Marie Marchand Lowman
Obituaries

Rose Marie Marchand Lowman

Rose Marie Marchand Lowman, age 80, of Knox, passed away at her home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by adoring family.

Kathleen A. Streczywilk
Obituaries

Kathleen A. Streczywilk

Kathleen A. Streczywilk, 71, of Oil City, died at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after being stricken at home.

Marjory Cobler Garris
Obituaries

Marjory Cobler Garris

Marjory Cobler Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home following an illness.

Mary Maul
Obituaries

Mary Maul

Mary Maul, 72, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.

Thomas R. Myers
Obituaries

Thomas R. Myers

Thomas R. Myers, 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Gordon 'Bunk' Patterson
Obituaries

Gordon 'Bunk' Patterson

Gordon "Bunk" Patterson, 86, of Oil City, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City on Thursday, Dec. 10th, 2020.

Thomas A. Shawgo
Obituaries

Thomas A. Shawgo

Thomas A. Shawgo, age 71, of Franklin, died at his home Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, with his family at his side, following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Alverda E. Shoemaker

Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94, of Distant, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek in Worthington.

Marjorie Shick Yeany
Obituaries

Marjorie Shick Yeany

Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Obituaries

Robert Eugene Dunmire

Robert Eugene Dunmire, 77, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after a short period of illness.

Obituaries

Susan Louise Kribbs

Susan Louise Kribbs, 72, of Knox, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.

Obituaries

Mildred L. Weber
Obituaries

Mildred L. Weber

Mildred L. Weber, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning Dec. 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Obituaries

Virginia P. 'Ginger' Zimmer

Virginia P. "Ginger" Zimmer, 74, of Sandy Lake passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020.

Helen L. Hurst
Obituaries

Helen L. Hurst

Helen L. Hurst, 90 of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Wendy J. Perez
Obituaries

Wendy J. Perez

Wendy J. Perez, age 65, of Knox, passed away at her home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Douglas K. Richards
Obituaries

Douglas K. Richards

Douglas K. Richards, 53, of Sugar Valley Lodge, Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Lawrence H. 'Dunk' Dunkerley
Obituaries

Lawrence H. 'Dunk' Dunkerley

Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum
Obituaries

Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum

Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.