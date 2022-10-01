Scott A. Griffen

Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in her home, following a period of declining health.
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s newspaper edition.