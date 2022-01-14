Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.
Scott was born on June 9, 1962, in Oil City Hospital. He was the firstborn son of Earl and Rhonda Salser of Knox. Growing up in Knox, Scott’s life was full of friends and memories. Scott and his younger brother Gregg teased and argued a little, especially when they were younger, but grew up to be close friends and would do anything for each other. His childhood years were full of neighborhood friends and formed a solid character and pleasant personality that came with a warm smile and a quick laugh. He learned to hunt and fish from his father. He was a Boy Scout and was very involved in the youth group at the Knox United Methodist Church where he began his lifelong faith journey. He loved traveling with his family and continued to do so throughout his life. In school, Scott was a good student who enjoyed learning. His first job was trimming Christmas trees for his grandfather during summer vacation which he continued through his college years.
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…