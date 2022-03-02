Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
Born June 8, 1963, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Donald and Beverly Peterson Heckathorn.
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 5:42 am
A Kaleidoscope of a Beautiful Life
Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Rosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born Nov. 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Saundra Ann Harrison passed away Feb. 23, 2022 (age 83).
Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.
Samuel Lee Lepley, 49, of Cochranton passed away in his home on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Ann Port Denio passed away in peaceful sleep Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Kathryn (Parrett) Wood, 81, of Harpursville, N.Y., formerly of Marienville, passed away Feb. 9, 2022 in her home.
Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover, age 66, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.
George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.
Dale Edward Kightlinger Jr., 55, of Franklin, died Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…
Irene C. “Ernie” Pardee, 81, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Christopher M. Barsh, 52, of Oil City, passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.
Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born May 4, 1926, to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel. She married Lee Roy Rice Jr. on July 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.
Doris Jean Marschinke Biltz, 86, of Seneca passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in the comforts of her own home surrounded by her family.
Paul Salem Kirkland Eames, age 33, was found dead on June 30, 2021, by drowning in Elizabeth, N.J., after 12 months of having no contact with family.
Jack Edward Allmendinger Sr., age 79, of Knox, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven by his 19-month-old son Russell Scott Allmendinger on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Dorothy (Burke) Tarr, 90, of Rocky Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided the past month.
Doris Joan Marschinke Biltz, 86, of Seneca passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in the comforts of her own home surrounded by her family.
Peggy Thail (Baker) O’Brien, born in Meadville, lived most of her life in Cochranton, and passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
George Allen Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett, a longtime resident of the Franklin area, passed away on the morning of Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community where she had been residing.
Tonya Diane Ion went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Jean Marie Lander, 73, of Woodland Heights (Cranberry Township), died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.
Mary Jane Buchna, 85, of Oil City, died Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.
Polly S. Rupert, 80, of Strattanville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.
Frank Wayne Ohler, 89, of Polk, passed away at Sugar Creek Station Rehabilitation Facility on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
William Stemmerich Jr., 69, of Clintonville, went to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
George E. Dunmire Jr., of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by family following a brief illness.
Grace Elizabeth Whitling, age 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 5:40 a.m.
Patricia “Pat” Holmes, 85, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:45 P.M. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Heidi J. Bauer, 63, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.
