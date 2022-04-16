Scott Edward McLaughlin made Heaven his home Thursday, April 7, 2022. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for two years and took his final breath peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Scott was born Feb. 11, 1962 in Oil City and grew up working in the oil drilling and mechanics industry. It was in his hometown that he met and married the love of his life, Tammy. They married young and welcomed two children early in their marriage. Upon the arrival of their second child, Scott relocated to South Carolina in search of work where they made Spartanburg their home. Scott was a dedicated and loyal employee, working as Materials Manager for over 30 years. After retiring, and never one to be idle, Scott started his own business in Real Estate as a Home Inspector. He loved being outdoors hunting, fixing anything that runs, and never met a stranger.
Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.
Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence, age 97 of New Bethlehem, was born in Distant, Armstrong County, on March 8, 1925, to Clyde and Orie Bowser Crooks. She passed away of natural causes at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022.
Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.