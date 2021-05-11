Sean Frederick Lackey service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sean Frederick Lackey has been planned and scheduled by his family. Family and friends are invited Saturday, May 15, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 noon at The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin. Services will begin at noon in the church with Pastor Jason Peterson officiating. The family requests everyone to please dress casually.
Interment with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin will follow in Franklin Cemetery.