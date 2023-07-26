Service set for Rebecca B. Nelson

Family and friends of Rebecca B. Nelson of Pleasantville, who passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, may attend a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27 in Titusville, with Pastor Tim Maybray officiating.
Robert John Cavanaugh, age 89, died peacefully on July 20, 2023, in Windsor, Colorado.
Jeffrey A. Shull, 62 of Twin Falls, ID, passed away at his home on July 12, 2023. Shull was born in Franklin.
Mary E. Bartley, 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 25, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16th, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas, surrounded by love and family.
Wayne R. Hogue, 74, of Seneca, a well-known Tippery resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Hamot in Erie early Sunday evening, July 23, 2023.
Dorothy M. Krepp, 89, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at The Caring Place, Franklin.
Belinda “Cass” Thomas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this earth on July 21, 2023, at the young age of 60.
A celebration for the life of David R. FitzGerald has been scheduled by his family.
A memorial service for Grove City resident David R. FitzGerald, who passed away June 1, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Franklin Elks Lodge.
A memorial service with graveside military honors has been scheduled for Harold “Bud” Price of Knox who passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 82.
Due to complications, the burial service for Diane L. Witherup, who passed away July 13, 2023, has been rescheduled.
Donald S. “Scotty” Wolfkiel, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation where he has resided for the past year.
Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn (formerly McCleary) of 320 Crestview Dr. Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after a short illness. She would have celebrated her 92nd birthday on August 6. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last several years.
A celebration of life for Bob Kalamajka will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City. His ashes will be buried to complete his final journey. Friends and family are invited.
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Franklin Library, where she was a volunteer.
Helen Nortemann Keitzer Wylie peacefully departed from this world on July 20th, 2023, at the age of 93, in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania.
Joan C. Kratzer, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donald Everett Bloomster, 94, of Erie, formerly of Marienville, passed from this life to his Eternal Life on July 18, 2023, holding his wife, Shirley’s hand.
Jesse O. McKee, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2023.
Norma J. Dehner, 73, of Brookville, passed away at UPMC Passavant Hospital on Monday, July 17, 2023.
Linda K. Gleason, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, July 14, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.
Paul “Jobie” Jobson Carman, age 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2023.
Bernard “Bernie” Drayer, 95, of Brookville, died Friday, July 14, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Penny Ann (Lewis) McCleary, 79, of Clarion, passed away early Monday morning, July 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, daughter of the late Blaine A. and Cleo L. (Haines) Lewis.
Mark Butler of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, passed away on July 15, 2023, at his home.
Heather R. Klingensmith, 48 of Slippery Rock passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 at AGH after her courageous battle with Rett’s Syndrome.
Kathryn (Kay) Macfarlane Matter, 88, died July 13, 2023.
Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 14th, 2023 on the 50th Wedding Anniversary of her and her only love, David Lee Ruffing.
Chester E. “Chet” McMillen, 89 years old, of Summerville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 16, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Dementia wing.
Janet L. Kiehl of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center following a brief illness.
Donna Keller, 73, of Knox, passed away peacefully from cancer on July 15, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones in her own home.
Deidre “Dee” Lynn McGinnis, 62, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
A celebration of life for Marjorie L. Renninger will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Roseville Independent Chapel with Pastor Jim Fillhart officiating.
Richard “Dick” Boughner, 78, of Cooperstown passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at UMPC Northwest, Seneca, after a courageous 8-year battle with Follicular Lymphoma.
JoAnn Stevenson, 54, of Grove City, formerly of Oil City, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Ronald E. Russ, 89, of Endeavor passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
A celebration of life for former Oil City resident Anthony “Tony” Thomas Giordano will be held Saturday, July 22, at Dawndi’s Restaurant at Lucky Hills Golf Course, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.
Clara A. Winger, 63, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 14, 2023 at her home.
