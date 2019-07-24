Sharon L. Bereksazi, age 67, of West Hickory, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, at Clarion Hospital in Clarion.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1952, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Shirley M. (Wagner) Bereksazi, stepdaughter of Stephen R. Bereksazi of Pleasantville.
On June 19, 1969, in Pittsburgh, she married her husband of 50 years, Regis R. Bereksazi, who survives in West Hickory.
She enjoyed crafting, decorating and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Regis, she is survived by two sons: Greg L. Bereksazi of Pittsburgh and Christopher R. Bereksazi and his wife Rachel of West Hickory.
Four grandchildren also survive: Devon, Garrett, Taylore and Sophia.
In addition to her mother, Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey L. Bereksazi, who died July 25, 2003.
Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at which time services will be held with the Rev. Kathy Dom, pastor the Tionesta United Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion 16214.
