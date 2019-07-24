Shawn M. Rehberg

Shawn M. "Fluff" Rehberg, 36, of Oil City, passed away at his home Monday evening, July 22, 2019.
He was born in Oil City on July 12, 1983, to Michael S. Rehberg and Nancy L. (Neely) Rehberg.
Shawn was a 2001 graduate of Cranberry High School. He then attended Mercyhurst University in Erie and earned a degree in hotel and restaurant management/golf clubhouse management.
He earned a master's degree in business management.
He was a member of the Oil City Pulaski Club and VFW Post 464, and a former member of the Eagles Club.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Shawn enjoyed golfing, bowling, spending time with his nieces and nephew, hunting, and grilling and smoking meats. He also enjoyed his work very much.
Shawn was employed as a background investigator for C.A.C.I., and he was also a bartender at the Pulaski Club.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Michael and Richelle Rehberg of Oil City; his mother, Nancy Rehberg of Oil City; his siblings, Nichole Rehberg and her fianc, Jason Reed, and Kaylee, Andrew and Grace Rehberg, all of Oil City; and his nieces and nephew, Brooklyn, Cole, and Charlotte "Charlie" Reed.
Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his close friends, Mike Fletcher, Chuck Gaw, John "Wimp" Wolbert, Keith "Bear" Whitling and Jodie McGinty.
Shawn was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John "Sharkey" and Irene Rehberg; his maternal grandparents, Clair and Edith Neely; an uncle, Dave Neely; and a cousin, Jared Felmlee.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.
Additional visitation will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Father John Malthaner officiating.
Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VARHA Equine Therapeutic Center, 150 Wagner Drive, Franklin 16323; or the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, 16346.
