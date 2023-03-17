Sheila Carson, 58, of Altoona, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2023, at UPMC Passavant.
She fought her battle with a sense of optimism and righteousness without pity.
Doris Kay (Miller) Mellon, age 66, of Tionesta, died at home on March 16, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Gerome “Jerry” Joslin of Venus passed away Saturday March 11th at the age of 57 and will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
A memorial Mass for William W. Kapp will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg.
Paul E. Runninger, 81, of Franklin, passed away on March 15, 2023 at his home.
Todd J. Emery, 43, of University Heights, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away March 11, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.
Brett Christopher Murphy, 23, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.
Joan O. Mills, formerly Joan Minnie Olson, 89, of Leeper, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.
Stanley B. Kline, 81, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home.
Scott H. Tepke, 62, of Fryburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Richard B. Heath Jr., formerly of Ahrensville, and current resident of DeBary, FL, passed away Feb. 15, 2023 of a recent illness.
Jane Olson Martz, 97, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
Julius Turteltaub, 88, of Knox, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on March 9, 2023.
Patricia M. Bobbert of West Monterey (Parker), Pa. passed away Saturday evening (3-11-23) at her home surrounded by a very loving family. She was the wife of Richard “Dick” Bobbert who survives.
Michelle Lynn Mong, 66, of Seneca, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Dan M. Harry, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at UPMC Passavant in McCandless.
Pamela D. (Winger) Heath, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Ellen Marie Reed, age 81 of Erie and formerly of Knox, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 following an illness.
Sherwin “Anita” Shofestall, 86, of Corsica, died Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at her home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.
Rev. Roy Milton “Mike” Daugherty, 97, of Seneca, went to be with his long serving Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to await the arrival of his loving wife, Marjorie.
Dorothy Mae Bell, 87, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her residence, on March 10, 2023.
Richard “Pete” Haniwalt, 74, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.
Michael G. Kelley, 69, of Beaver, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Viola Marie Smith, 89, of Emlenton passed away Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion following a brief illness.
On Monday, March 6, 2023, Iseli Koenig Krauss passed away at the age of 89 in Newtown.
Jason Michael Thompson, 42, of Leeper, passed away on March 5, after a courageous and lengthy fight from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Reverend Thomas Dean Haylett passed away on March 1st, 2023.
Cu Van “John” Dang, 67, of Franklin, passed away on March 8, 2023 at his home.
Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.
Linda Jean (Johnston) Osterberg, 79, of Marble passed away on March 8, 2023 at her home.
Thomas D. Morris, 77, of Sligo, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Cheryl J. Pastor, 67, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 8, 2023 after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.
Christine (Hollinger) Baron, 76, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Collins House, Franklin.
Nancy File Gibbons, 88, of Seneca, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Charlotte A. McCoy, age 85, of Grove City, said, “I hope I wake up and I’m home” meaning Heaven. Her wish came true on Monday morning, March 6, 2023, when Jesus welcomed her home.
Gerald E. “Jerry” Perry, 95, of Oil City, died Monday night, March 6, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin, where he has resided for the past six months.
Sheryl Ann (Heath) Neely, age 67 of Lamartine, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.