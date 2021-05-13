Sherry Lynn (Forsythe) Johnson, 71, of Brookville, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, May 10, 2021, while in her own home.
Sherry was born on July 27, 1949, to the late George Dow and Gladys Evelyn (Foulks) Forsythe in Brookville.
Lorna Sue Beichner, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after a short illness.
Richard N. Beightol Jr., 56, a resident of 1421 Liberty St., Franklin, died peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in his home.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Emil E. Flinchbaugh, 88, of Oil City, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.
Richard Earl Girty, 60, passed away at his residence in Oil City on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Mary Catherine Stevenson Schierberl passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 98. Mary was a resident at Highland Oaks-Water Run Landing in Clarion at the time of her death.
A memorial service for Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Hall, 2601 Brookville St., Fairmount City, with the Rev Thaddeus Taylor officiating.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of Mary A. Maul of Franklin from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15th at The Cooperstown United Methodist Church.
Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Joyce A. Morrison, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, following her courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Loretta Gilmore Dempsey.
Carl C. Rowe, 95, of Knox passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center following a brief illness.
Debra J. (Shoup) Summerville, 65, of 388 E. State St. Knox, passed away Monday May 10, 2021, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Church, Oil City for Thomas L. Callahan, 87, formerly of Oil City.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sean Frederick Lackey has been planned and scheduled by his family. Family and friends are invited Saturday, May 15, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 noon at The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin. Services will begin at noo…
William C. "Bill" Moffitt, 88, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at home.
Debra Shoup Summerville, 65, of 388 East State St., Knox, died at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at her home.
Gerald Edward "Judd" Beary, 89, of Oil City, passed away in the early hours Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City due to congestive heart failure.
Geraldine E. (Confer) Hale, 89, of Oil City, died Sunday night, May 9, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare.
George Henry Chadman, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Florida, following a sudden illness.
Kenneth N. Davis, 56, of Tionesta, died at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, after an extended illness.
William "Bill" F. Zacherl Sr. 71, of Shippenville passed away at home on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
James John Dutko, 62, of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.
Robert Daniel "Danny" Carey, 66, of Worth Township, Mercer County, passed away in UPMC-Mercy Burn Unit on Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020.
Doris J. Goughler, 80, of Parker, formerly of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Martha J. Kepple, 76, of Callensburg, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
David R. Moore, 83, of Marienville went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home as the result of complications related to Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Manuela Castaneda Shaffer, 75, of Rockland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following complications of recent surgery.
Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church Street, Clintonville died peacefully at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.
William D. "Bill" Smith of Grove City passed peacefully on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, in Quality Life Services, Grove City. He was 92.
Sheila R. Boughner, 59, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
Joyce "Peach" Bowie of Oil City passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Thomas L. Callahan, 87 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away at his home following a full and meaningful life.
Barbara J. Stalker Foust, 64, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away early Friday morning May 7, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Jefferson Manor at Brookville following an illness.
Stanley J. Huefner, 56, a resident of 1176 State Route 428, Oakland Township, died peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home.
Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church St., Clintonville, died peacefully at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.
William F. Zacherl, 72, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Paul Raymond Adams, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021 after an extended battle with cancer.
Merle E. Carr, 71 of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Glenn Allen Neiport, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
