Shirley A. Bickel

Shirley A. (Manson) Bickel, age 85, of Erie passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Oil City on May 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Nellie (Bashline) Manson.
Shirley was the bookkeeper for Bickel Contractors for many years. She was active in the school PTA, Monday night bowling league and their Glenwood League Baseball team, Bickel Contractors. She loved cheering on her sons' and grandkids' sporting events and activities. Shirley was an avid Cleveland Cavs and Cleveland Indians fan.