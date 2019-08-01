Shirley A. Rodibaugh, 86, of Cranberry, died at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Oil City, a daughter of the late Clarence and Clara (Murray) Mason.
She was a graduate of Oil City High School.
Shirley enjoyed walking and keeping herself physically fit at the Oil City YMCA. She loved flowers and gardening, collecting antiques, family vacations, and her "girls shopping trips." With her husband, she attended many classic car and motorcycle shows and flea markets.
Mrs. Rodibaugh was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.
In her earlier years, she worked at the Holiday Inn in Oil City; and later managed the BWB Drive-In on Riverside Drive. She was also a dedicated homemaker to her family.
She was married in St. Stephen Church in Oil City on April 20, 1951, to Robert J. "Bob" Rodibaugh, and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2015.
She is survived by six children: Sharon L. Norris of President, Catherine M. Rodibaugh of Cranberry, Barbara L. Heckathorn of Oil City, Robert J. Rodibaugh Jr. and his wife Helen of Emlenton, William J. Rodibaugh of Cranberry, and Mary D. VanWormer and her fianc David Tobin of Cranberry; 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; her brother, Clarence "Sonny" Mason and his wife Dottie of Waterford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Rodibaugh; a daughter, Carol A. Nichols; a son-in-law, Kenneth Nichols; and her siblings: Helen Hoover, Mary Jane Maziarz, Richard Mason, and Donna Jean Mason.
There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.
The Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township is completing funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca 16346.
To express online condolences to the family, please visit http://www.hilebest.com.