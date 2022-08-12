Shirley A. Zacherl, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
A complete obituary will be published in the near future.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Shirley A. Zacherl, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
A complete obituary will be published in the near future.
Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.
Judith M. “Judy” Scott, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.
Shirley A. Zacherl, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Helen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.
Donna Lou Radaker, 82, of Parker (Callensburg), passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, due to complications from leukemia.
Louella Jean Exley Moore, 91, of Knox, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Linda L. Bender Howell,71, of Perry Township, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nearly two month long illness. She was the wife of Jim Howell, who survives.
John T. Mealy, 65, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her daughter’s home following a period of declining health.
A celebration of life for Louis Foster, who died April 26, 2022, and Steve Foster, who died Nov. 14, 2021, will be held at the Nature Lodge at Two Mile Run Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Thomas William Guyton passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Medical Center in Wisconsin on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89.
Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
Charlotte “Lollie” Shaw Thrush, age 86, of Brookville, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Iona Marie Shockley, 94, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Breanna Bright, 33, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Grove City, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, after an accident.
Thomas P. Bish, 85, of Oil City, passed away Monday Aug. 8, 2022, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.
Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds, age 88, of Bredinsburg Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Cathy M. Mabus 67 of 352 Petroleum Center Rd. Oil City, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health.
Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley — Beaver, surrounded by her loving family.
Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center.
Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Robert M. Connor, “Mike”, went home to Jesus on July 28th, 2022, at age 80.
George Curtis Boyles, 96, of Venus, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.
William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr., 82, of Clarion passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer.
Richard “Dick” Hugh Green of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Franklin departed this earthly life on July 22, 2022, to be with his Lord.
Ronald L. Carson, 82, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Daniel J. Edinger, 65, of Emlenton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Terri L. Vorse, 67, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2022, at Clarion Hospital while in the presence of her loving family.
Samuel F. DeSanto Jr., 87, of Leeper passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Jeffrey Lynn Harris, 57 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave., Oil City, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver after a lengthy battle with post COVID-19 complications.
Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in her home after an extended illness.
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo - new tires and inspectio…
Franklin - Multi-Family Yard Sale 132 Briar Circle Frankl…
VACANCY North Clarion County School District has an antic…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - John Boy, SunHi, Bounty & Lo…
Found petite blond pit bull on 5th Ave. Clarion Tues Aug.…
Found silver u shaped earring at Giant Eagle parking lot …
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…