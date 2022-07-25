Shirley Ann Carson

Shirley Ann Carson

Shirley Ann Carson, age 85, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on October 23, 1936, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Sarah Moyer Sawatsky.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Carson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lawrence 'Dick' Shoup
Obituaries

Lawrence 'Dick' Shoup

Lawrence “Dick” Shoup, age 87, of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.

Imogene L. Beichner
Obituaries

Imogene L. Beichner

Imogene L. Beichner, 94, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1928, in Pine City; she was a daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve Hanby Etzel. Imogene helped raise her younger siblings and also helped with the delivery of h…

Timothy D. Keely
Obituaries

Timothy D. Keely

Timothy D. Keely, 69, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home.

Joyce S. Wagner
Obituaries

Joyce S. Wagner

Joyce S. Wagner, 86, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, after an extended illness.

Janet E. Snyder
Obituaries

Janet E. Snyder

Janet E. Snyder, 82, of Lucinda, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday July 20, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Center in Marienville.

Millicent “Millie” Barnett
Obituaries

Millicent “Millie” Barnett

Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte, NC, former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday. Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the s…

Thomas Lee Daugherty
Obituaries

Thomas Lee Daugherty

Thomas Lee Daugherty, 73, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a courageous with battle with cancer.

Audrey Cole
Obituaries

Audrey Cole

Audrey Cole, 86, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning July 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Helen L. Krizon
Obituaries

Helen L. Krizon

Helen L. Krizon, 80 of Polk, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Grove Manor in Grove City.

Sue Ann Middleton
Obituaries

Sue Ann Middleton

Sue Ann Middleton, 64,a resident of 636 Buffalo St., Franklin died peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her sister’s home in Seneca, following an extended illness.

Carl E. 'Ted' Townsend
Obituaries

Carl E. 'Ted' Townsend

Carl E. “Ted” Townsend passed away on July 16, 2022. He was born April 8, 1930 in Oil City, the son of the late Carl H. Townsend and Jean L. Townsend.

Obituaries

Margaret M. Orlosky

Margaret M. Orlosky, 94, of Hershey, formerly of Fryburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by her children.

John W. Wantje
Obituaries

John W. Wantje

John W. Wantje, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died late Monday, July 18, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Robert L. 'Pap' Wolfe
Obituaries

Robert L. 'Pap' Wolfe

Robert L. “Pap” Wolfe, 91, of Wolf’s Corners, Tionesta, passed away late Sunday night, July 17, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Timothy M. 'Rader' Hargenrader
Obituaries

Timothy M. 'Rader' Hargenrader

Timothy M. “Rader” Hargenrader, age 61, of Oil City, left this earthly world on Sunday, July 17, 2022, to attend a heavenly birthday party, joining his mother on her birthday.

James Robert Teifer
Obituaries

James Robert Teifer

James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursd…

Merle A. VanWormer
Obituaries

Merle A. VanWormer

Merle A. VanWormer, 60, of Oil City, died Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Michael P. McMahon
Obituaries

Michael P. McMahon

Michael P. McMahon, 75, of 2 Rich St., Oil City, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital after a brief illness.

Fred Jolley Jr.
Obituaries

Fred Jolley Jr.

The family of Fred Jolley Jr. invites family and friends to a celebration of life for Fred at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.

Gerald E. Byers
Obituaries

Gerald E. Byers

Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Phyllis J. Thurau
Obituaries

Phyllis J. Thurau

Phyllis J. Thurau, 91, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Transitional Care Unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Michael P. McMahon

Michael P. McMahon, 75, of Oil City, passed away Saturday July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Norman P. Breene
Obituaries

Norman P. Breene

Norman P. Breene, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, (surrounded by family) at Family Hospice, in Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.

John Paul Myers
Obituaries

John Paul Myers

John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.

Harvey R. Cricks
Obituaries

Harvey R. Cricks

Harvey R. Cricks, age 88, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.

Obituaries

Constance L. McCoy service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …