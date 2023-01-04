Shirley Buchholz

Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz, 86, of Oil City passed away recently on Jan. 3, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on Jan. 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Everett E. and Margaret A. Stoudt.

Irveda Thompson
Irveda Thompson

Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson of New Bethlehem, passed away Jan. 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital.

Kristina Robinson
Kristina Robinson

Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson, 50, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of Clarion, went to be with the Lord at 4:10 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.

Midge Barlett
Midge Barlett

Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side.

Sara Covell
Sara Covell

Sara E. Croyle Covell, 85, formerly of Kittanning and presently of Franklin, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Dorothy Mae Peterson

Dorothy Mae Peterson, 92, formerly of Brookville and Orlando, Florida died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Wesley Woods Hospice, New Albany, Ohio.

Theresa Macejko
Theresa Macejko

Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko, 87, passed away on Saturday evening, Dec. 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Franklin.

Martin Richards
Martin Richards

Martin C. Richards, 57, of Seneca, passed away at 11:02 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Faye J. Lobaugh
Faye J. Lobaugh

Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties.

Alvin Leroy 'Mike' Best
Alvin Leroy 'Mike' Best

Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC-Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

W. Roger Wilson
W. Roger Wilson

W. Roger Wilson, 74, of Lucinda passed away surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Jessica, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 after an eight-year battle with Parkinson disease.

Pamela C. Kelch
Pamela C. Kelch

Pamela C. Kelch, a resident of 647 Forest Lane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White

Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 after a 13-year battle with cancer.

Edith Mae Fox

Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Twilla Lorraine Snyder

Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.

Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup

Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival.

Gary R. Boal Sr.

Gary R. Boal Sr., 68, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 with family by his side.

Mary J. Green
Mary J. Green

Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify.

Sarita L. Trojanowski
Sarita L. Trojanowski

Sarita L. Trojanowski, 73 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Roy L. Sliker
Roy L. Sliker

Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Terry W. Mong Sr.
Terry W. Mong Sr.

Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26th, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran
Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran

Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Road, Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.