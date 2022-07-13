Shirley Irene Ziegler

Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes, 51, formerly of Knox, Marienville and Brookville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following complications related to a recent medical procedure.
Judie Flinchbaugh, 79, of Seneca, passed away peacefully June 30th, 2022, at the home of her daughter, where she had received care from her family during the last ten months while battling pulmonary fibrosis.
A memorial service for Grace Eleanor Remaley will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin officiating.
Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr), formerly of Reno passed away on June 27th, 2022, at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr) and her nephews Nkhumah Tarr, Ian Jordan and Travis Baker.
Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite friends of their late father, Orville “Orv” Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at the Haskell House, 500 Main St., Clarion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 11th.