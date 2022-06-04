Shirley J. King

Shirley J. King, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Parker Personal Care Home.

Born on Feb. 15, 1937, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Millard Lee and Florence Minnich Thompson.

David Charles Heckathorne
David Charles Heckathorne

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.

Julie A. (Winters) Martz
Julie A. (Winters) Martz

Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.

John F. Gregory Jr.
John F. Gregory Jr.

John F. Gregory Jr., 60, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his hunting camp in Wyoming.

Frank R. McMillen

Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

John L. 'Jack' Baker

John L. “Jack” Baker, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.

Karen A. Moody Schmader
Karen A. Moody Schmader

Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.

Mary E. Bean
Mary E. Bean

Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Eva Jane Whitton Carson
Eva Jane Whitton Carson

Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, passed away late Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.

David James Karns Sr.
David James Karns Sr.

David James Karns Sr., 69, a resident of 35 Murdock St., Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:03 a.m. in his home.

Blaine E. Donahue
Blaine E. Donahue

Blaine E. Donahue, 69, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Fred Milton Bradish
Fred Milton Bradish

Fred Milton Bradish was born on Feb. 17, 1942, and went to be with our Lord Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the age of 80.

Nancy J. Connor
Nancy J. Connor

Nancy J. Connor, 77, of Mayport, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Richard F. 'Rick' Adams

Richard F. “Rick” Adams, 63, of Polk, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, from injuries sustained from an auto accident.

Deacon John Timothy Wren
Deacon John Timothy Wren

Deacon John Timothy Wren of Oil City died surrounded by his family on the morning of Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at UPMC Passavant hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Nancy Emanuele Ruby
Nancy Emanuele Ruby

Nancy Emanuele Ruby, 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Dora Belle Bearce
Dora Belle Bearce

Dora Belle Bearce, 96, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

Mary E. Yockey
Mary E. Yockey

Mary E. Yockey, 87, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 27, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Harry Wayne Hart
Harry Wayne Hart

Harry Wayne Hart, 74, of Oil City, died at his home on Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, with loved ones by his side, following a brief illness.

Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert
Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert

Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert, 32, of Lucinda, entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Friday afternoon May 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Lou Carson
Mary Lou Carson

Mary Lou Carson, 72, formally of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois.

lla Myers
lla Myers

Ila Myers, 91, of Clarion, passed away of natural causes Friday evening, May 27, 2022.

Thomas Dwight Knight
Thomas Dwight Knight

Thomas Dwight Knight, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a brief illness.

Robbin L. Yeany
Robbin L. Yeany

Robbin L. Yeany, 63, of Sligo, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Shirley Kathyrn Cole
Shirley Kathyrn Cole

Shirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Distant, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was 90 years old.

Jack Allen Schultz
Jack Allen Schultz

Jack Allen Schultz, 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, resting peacefully in his home.

Olive Mae Hetrick
Olive Mae Hetrick

Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Ellen Mae Miller
Ellen Mae Miller

Ellen Mae Miller, 95, of Wentling Corners, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.