Shirley J. McCord, 74, of Rockland, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

She was born in Franklin on Feb. 26, 1947, to the late James K. and Mussetta (Findlay) McCord.

Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Barbara J. Bayne, 79, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Shirley J. McCord, 74, of Rockland, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Paul W. McMurray, 91, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Lillian P. Daugherty, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Rick J. DeLong of Grove City passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 57.

Donna J. Etzel, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Frank Leeroy Heber, 74, of Rouseville, passed away after a period of declining health on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with…

Michael James Miller, 51, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021, while vacationing in Florida.

Early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, Paul E. Tutino, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 86 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Ronald J. "Curly" Wolbert, 64, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a nearly 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Charles Luther Glosser, "Funk", 50, of Strattanville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home, due to natural causes.

Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Clyde W. Neal, Jr., 62, of Oil City, Cranberry Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021, following a brief illness.

Rose M. Renninger, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

John H. Post, 86, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Carmen J. Pyle, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday afternoon, March 3, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a period of declining health.

Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin, died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn D. Painter, 77, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021, at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville following a brief illness.

Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, age 84 of Knox, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday evening, March 1, 2021.

Pamela R. (Warring) Fesenmyer, 65 of Seneca, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 1, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Dianna M. Hersman, 68, of Georgetown Road, Polk, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer, with her family by her side.

Marjorie Anne Ziegler, 91, of McKinley Health Center, Brookville formerly of Seneca, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Betty Jean Clark, 86, of Oil City, died at home surrounded by her children on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. She was born at 9:47 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 10:42 p.m. on the same day.

Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.

Joshua Lee Flick, 33, of Tionesta, died Saturday morning, Feb. 27, 2021, shortly after his arrival to the Titusville Hospital emergency room.

Bernice J. Stanczak, 99, of Clenmore Place, New Castle, passed away the morning Feb. 21, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.