Our beloved Shirley Lynne Hockman, 71, left this earth for her heavenly home on Friday, March 4, 2022. Born Friday, April 13, 1950, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Ruth Romaine (Williams) and Buss Hockman.
Shirley spent her entire life dependent on the care of others. Her life reflected the power of the powerless as, without ever speaking a word, she was an inspiration to all who were privileged to know her.
Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.