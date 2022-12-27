Sister Geraldine Olon, SSJ, age 91, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on December 22, 2022. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister Geraldine was born in Oil City, PA, on July 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Burke) Olon. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph from St. Joseph Parish in Oil City, PA, on September 1, 1950, and professed her final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.
Sister Geraldine graduated from Villa Maria College, Erie, in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She continued her studies at Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, and received a Master’s degree in reading education in 1972.
Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a Dec. 2 automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on Dec. 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.
Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Her survivors include her daughter, Sr. Marian "Ginny" Wehler, OSB, of Oil City.
Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.