Stanley A. Montgomery, 91, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 8, 1928, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Renrick H. and Mildred Irene (Ditzenberger) Montgomery.
He was a 1946 graduate of Franklin High School.
After graduating high school, Stanley spent a short time working for General Manifold in Franklin, where he met the love of his life, the former W. Maxine Cauvel. They were married on Aug. 26, 1949.
After leaving General Manifold, Stanley went on to spend the next 38 years working as a supervisor at Joy Manufacturing Company; he retired on Sept. 1, 1986.
In his spare time, Stanley used the upbringing he had from his hard-working father and grandfather to live a "simple" life. His main summertime passion was all of the camping trips his family took to Pymatuning State Park, where he met his lifelong friends, John and Dot Radar of Zelienople. Even later in his life, they still went camping together, but moved the location to Harrisville. Stanley and his family also made many trips in their Winnebago camper, traveling to different states like Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
In keeping with his family's traditions, Stanley was also an avid gardener. Nothing pleased him more than the daily routine of weeding, tilling, canning, preserving, and pickling his harvests or getting on his Farmall tractor to cut the fields for fall. The Northern Spy apple tree in his yard provided him with lots of tasty desserts, ciders, and preserves over the years as well.
Stanley also enjoyed the time he spent with his family on the bike trail, playing and keeping score for their "hill-billy" golf tournaments, playing horseshoes, bowling, and spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida as a "snowbird", but loved "coming home" after the winter was over. Stanley was featured in The News-Herald's "Nifty at 90" section last year.
In addition to his wife, Stanley is survived by his son, Dennis Ray Montgomery and his wife, Diane, of Franklin; his three daughters, Pamela "Pam" Tucker and her husband, Bill, and Cheryl Potter and her husband, Jeffrey, both of Franklin, and Gloria Snow and her husband, Fred, of Ottawa, Kansas.
Also surviving are his nine grandchildren, Rennie Montgomery, Heidi Montgomery, Mike Tucker, Sadie Fulmer, Jeremy Potter, Joel Potter, Josie Burk, Brad Snow, and Lacie Brandt; and his 22 great-grandchildren.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edgar Montgomery; and an infant brother, Kenneth Leroy Montgomery.
As per the family's request, funeral services will be private and will be conducted by Reverend Mark Rusnak, AseraCare pastor.
Stanley will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to honor Stanley's memory to the AseraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, 16505.
To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.