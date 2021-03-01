Stanley B. Seybert

Stanley B. Seybert

Stanley B. Seybert, of Parker, departed the Allegheny River on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Edwin "Knobby" Seybert; and his brother, Eddie.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Seybert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Joshua Lee Flick
Obituaries

Joshua Lee Flick

Joshua Lee Flick, 33, of Tionesta, died Saturday morning, Feb. 27, 2021, shortly after his arrival to the Titusville Hospital emergency room.

Bernice J. Stanczak
Obituaries

Bernice J. Stanczak

Bernice J. Stanczak, 99, of Clenmore Place, New Castle, passed away the morning Feb. 21, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

A. Maxine Hawk
Obituaries

A. Maxine Hawk

A. Maxine Hawk, age 94, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Lori J. Rankin
Obituaries

Lori J. Rankin

Lori J. Rankin, age 59, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Obituaries

Pamela Sue Goforth

Pamela Sue Goforth, 64, of Oil City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a period of declining health.

Donald M. Heller
Obituaries

Donald M. Heller

Donald M. Heller, 95, of Marienville, passed away at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Troy N. Stahlman II

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Jack Barton Staley
Obituaries

Jack Barton Staley

Jack Barton Staley, 92, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Mary E. Trimble

Mary E. Trimble, 78, of Rock Hill, South Carolina (formerly of the Franklin area), passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the White Oaks Manor Nursing Home in York, South Carolina.

Ruth Ann Keeley
Obituaries

Ruth Ann Keeley

Ruth Ann Keeley, 94, a resident of 109 Prospect Ave, Franklin, died peacefully at 1:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.

James 'Jim' Allen Bucholz
Obituaries

James 'Jim' Allen Bucholz

James "Jim" Allen Bucholz, 72, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and an Oil City native, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, Tennessee, after an extended illness.

Howard A. Weltner
Obituaries

Howard A. Weltner

Howard A. Weltner, 89, of Belmar Village, Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Daniel William Ford
Obituaries

Daniel William Ford

Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Randy Barr
Obituaries

Randy Barr

On the morning of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, Randy Barr, 64, passed away after an extended battle with complications due to COVID-19.

Craig J. McMahan
Obituaries

Craig J. McMahan

Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Gary L. Moore
Obituaries

Gary L. Moore

Gary L. Moore, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence.

Daryl J. Mullen
Obituaries

Daryl J. Mullen

Daryl J. Mullen, 84, of Nickleville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Feb. 20, 2021, in the company of his wife and son at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Obituaries

Angela Marie 'Angel' Secules

Angela Marie "Angel" Secules, 52, a resident of 1463 Route 322, Utica, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home. A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.

Francis F. Zagar
Obituaries

Francis F. Zagar

Francis F. Zagar, 98, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Harry W. Beemiller
Obituaries

Harry W. Beemiller

Mr. Harry W. Beemiller, 76, of Dean Road, Sandy Lake, Sandy Lake Township, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his son's home in Adairsville, Georgia.

Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert
Obituaries

Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert

Susan D. (Buzard) Bobbert, 73, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Roy Douglas Bunch
Obituaries

Roy Douglas Bunch

Roy Douglas Bunch, 66, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his children from complications of diabetes.

Thomas Dean Crissman
Obituaries

Thomas Dean Crissman

Thomas Dean Crissman, 60 of Clintonville, passed away at home after heart complications on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Fredrick B. 'Ted' Emmett
Obituaries

Fredrick B. 'Ted' Emmett

Fredrick B. "Ted" Emmett, age 84, of Wesley, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Obituaries

Daniel William Ford

Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.