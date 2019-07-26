Stanley M. Wise, 69, of Eagle Rock, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Stanley was born Jan. 11, 1950, in Oil City, son of Allan Wise and the late Marie Lobenfelder Wise.
He graduated from Oil City High School in 1968, attended DeVry Institute in Chicago, Illinois, until he decided to serve his country by enlisting in the Army on Nov. 14, 1969.
Stan saw duty in Vietnam, with the rank of E6. He retired from the Army National Guard, Unit C Battery 229th Field Artillery in May of 2003.
Stanley was married to Phyllis Scott on Sept. 8, 1977, in Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church in Oil City. She survives.
He worked for Pennzoil Refinery until the plant closed in 2000 and then retired from Sasol in May of 2018.
Stanley enjoyed farming, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was a pit crew chief for Cross Country ATV and Dirt Bike Racing. He also enjoyed roulette at the casinos - "No More Bets".
His memory will be cherished by his wife of 42 years; his father Allan Wise, 94, of Williamsport; his three daughters, Jennifer (Wise) Miller and her husband Mike of Polk, Cinnamon (Wise) Deets and her husband Kris of Dempseytown and Heather (Wise) Fields and her husband Harry of Tennessee; and his son, Kevin Wise and his wife Robin( Simpson) Wise of Eagle Rock.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Tyler and Nalisha Stover, Kyle Stover, Brandon and Taylor Hockman, Ausin Hockman, Lukas Deets, Zachary Dunkle, Lillian Rodgers, Ashtyn Wise and Cohen Wise; as well as three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings, Haley Foglietta, George Wise, David Wise and their families.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Richard Wise.
At his request, a funeral service will not be held.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to a Diabetes Foundation of your choice in Stan's honor.
The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
