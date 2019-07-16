Stanley T. Fedorek, age 101, formerly of Cambridge Springs passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, July 12, 2019, at Oakwood Heights of Oil City.
He was born Feb. 6, 1918, in Oil City, to the late Michael and Aniela (Marki) Fedorek. He married Dorothy Layton on Oct. 1972, in Cambridge Springs. She preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 2003.
He attended The Assumption School and Oil City School District. He left school to work in the Pittsburgh Steel mills. He obtained his GED in 1968. He was a police officer in Oil City for 20 years until his retirement. He then worked for Mellon Bank in the maintenance department and as a driver.
Stanley was a 1st sergeant in the United States Army stationed in Italy during World War II. He was discharged in 1946.
He was the oldest active member of the FOP in the state of Pennsylvania. He frequently attended meetings until he was 95 years old. On his 100th birthday, the FOP had a celebration with Scott Hutchinson, R. Lee James and Bill Moon along with his fellow police officers. He also received birthday wishes from Glenn Thompson and President Trump. He received the Golden Cane award in 2008 for being the oldest living resident in Cambridge Springs. Oil City honored him on Feb. 6, 2018, with "Stanley Fedorek Day." He received awards from the Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, veterans groups, VFW, American Legion and Elks. He was a lifetime member of FOP, Meadville Elks, Oil City PNA, Pulaski Club in Oil City, VFW in Oil City and the American Legion in Cambridge Springs.
Stanley is survived by one son, Thomas F. Fedorek of Oil City; five grandchildren, Jamie Hartle and her husband, Bryan of Slippery Rock, Amanda Fedorek and her significant other, Greg Herman of Oil City, Renee Fedorek and her significant other David Moten of San Diego, Jon Fedorek of Oil City and Buck Sisko and his wife, Sharon of Franklin; three great-grandchildren, Cody Hartle, Bella Fedorek and David Moten III; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; six brothers, John, Frank, Bert, James (Jake), Anthony and Joe; two sisters, Catherine Schiffer and Josephine Beightol; and close friend Emily (Fry) Conners.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Family Service & Children's Aid Society of Venango County, 716 E. Second St., Oil City 16301.
Please sign Stanley's guest book at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville.