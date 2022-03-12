Stella Mae Allio, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1925, in Clarion, daughter of the late George and Matilda Zacherl Brinkley.
Updated: March 12, 2022 @ 6:48 am
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church for Jane E. McQuaid of Sandy Lake.
James “Jim” Edward Whitling, age 76, of Wyalusing, formerly Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte.
Louis L. “Lou” Confer, 70, of Clarion, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
James R. Ebert of Amherst, NY entered into rest Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Grace M. Wilkinson, age 104, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Erie.
Shawn M. Hilliard, 40, of Clarion, who has been missing since late December was found deceased Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, in Armstrong County.
Sharon L. Travis, age 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon March 10, 2022, at her home following an illness.
Ethel “Jo” Burdett, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff, age 79, Village of President, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with the people he loved surrounding him.
Thomas W. White, age 83, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away early Jan. 17, 2022, at home with family of natural causes.
Dr. William Adams, 67, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Dennis M. Gilmore, 82, of Monroeville, passed away at home Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Joyce Marie Cobbett, age 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Danny A. Manross, 64, of Chapmanville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
John Francis “Arrow” Eismont Jr., 67, a lifelong Oil City resident, died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his daughter by his side after an unexpected illness.
Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle, loving wife, mother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Seneca.
Tami Ann Brock, 60, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Gerald D. Frederick, 74, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.
Gwendolyn Lois Traister, 90, of Rimersburg, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.
Sara Ann Shafer, formerly of Oil City, age 91, died Monday Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Loretta B Weis, 83, of Titusville passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Brierlie Lorraine Walters, 39, of Oil City, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Oil City.
Martha C. Fetzer of 18667 Route 68, Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Clarview Nursing Home.
Matthew “Clark” Watson of Stoneboro, passed away Sunday, March 6th, 2022, of natural causes.
Mary Ann Wheeling, 76, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home.
Barbara Jean Lamison, 87, of Renfrew, formerly of Prospect, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Advanced Care Center in Butler.
Dean Thomas Dehner, 64, of Oil City passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Jack E. Miller, formerly of Ahrensville, Walnut Bend, passed away Thursday, March, 3 2022, in Golden, Colorado of natural causes.
Ray E. Rex, 91, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Thomas B. Steele, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Bradley A. “Boo” DeArment, 56, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday night, March 5, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
Brian L. Boal, 65, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Embassy of Park Avenue in Meadville.
Pauline Proctor Hines Paden, 86, of Franklin died peacefully at 7:35 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, in Sugar Creek Station, following a period of declining health.
Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.
Richard R. “Bud” Stone, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence following an extended illness.
Lawrence W. Burris, 78, of Knox, a well-liked Knox Road friend and neighbor to many, passed away late Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Kathryn Lucille Shreckengost went home in the arms of her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday morning, March 6,2022.
Ronald “Red” Eugene Mathews, of Cranberry, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.
