Stephen R. "Bopper" Anderson, 75, of Brookville died Friday Sept. 27, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
A graveside memorial service with honor guard is to be held at the Ohl Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Stephen R. "Bopper" Anderson, 75, of Brookville died Friday Sept. 27, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
A graveside memorial service with honor guard is to be held at the Ohl Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.