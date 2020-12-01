Stephen David Osgood

Stephen David Osgood

Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.

Steve married his loving wife, Laurie Osgood, on Nov. 28, 1992. They were together for 36 years, and Laurie was by his side when he took his last breath.

Arthur 'AJ' Deitz
Obituaries

Arthur 'AJ' Deitz

Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.
Obituaries

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire (Hilliards), passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 29 2020, at Sunnyview Home in Butler of natural causes.

Obituaries

Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr.

Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr., age 52, of Oil City, died Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Elsie M. Seely Ghering
Obituaries

Elsie M. Seely Ghering

Elsie M. Seely Ghering, 87, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Robert J. Womer Jr.
Obituaries

Robert J. Womer Jr.

Robert J. Womer Jr., age 63, of Cooperstown, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19. He was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Oil City, son of the late Robert J. and Jessie P. (Gonzales) Womer Sr.

Barbara J. 'Barb' Husband
Obituaries

Barbara J. 'Barb' Husband

Barbara J. "Barb" Husband, age 74, of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:55 p.m. following a one-month illness.

Patricia Y. Shearer
Obituaries

Patricia Y. Shearer

Patricia Y. Shearer, 76 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Nancy Ann Moore
Obituaries

Nancy Ann Moore

Nancy Ann Moore, 84, of Franklin passed away at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children.

Floyd Joseph Woodford
Obituaries

Floyd Joseph Woodford

Floyd Joseph Woodford of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love of his family Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 84 years.

Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner
Obituaries

Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner

Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.