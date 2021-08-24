Stephen J. Troese Sr., was born to Joseph Troese and Margaret Cimino Troese on Aug. 16, 1939. He grew up in Clarion with his beloved siblings, Minnie Wilson and Samuel Troese.
Steve was a proud Italian whose primary focus was always on his family, of which he is survived by five children and their spouses, Steve Jr. (wife Nancy), Darci (husband Joe), Chris (wife Kellie), Joseph (wife Diana), and Tony (wife Sarah). Steve is further survived by his beloved nieces Marcia Troese, Elicia Verderber, and Jeri Jo Wilson St. Germain (“JJ”).
Thomas G. “Tom” Och, 77, of Greenville, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning Aug, 22, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.
A memorial celebration to remember the life of Edward H. Culbertson, ”Cubby”, of Franklin, will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 , at “The Building” beginning at 1 p.m. All of Ed’s friends and family are welcome.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.