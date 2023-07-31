Stephen Robert “Robbie” Kase

James (Jim) A. Smith of Hickory, North Carolina, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 23, 2023, at age 89. Jim was a devoted family man who was blessed with five children and a loving wife of 45 years, Linda Smith.
Kathryn “Kate” M. Larrow, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided and was cared for lovingly, most especially by her nurse Beverly who Kate affectionately renamed Pam.
Family and friends of Rebecca B. Nelson of Pleasantville, who passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, may attend a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27 in Titusville, with Pastor Tim Maybray officiating.