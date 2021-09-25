Steven Dale Burdette, 69, of Sandy Lake Township, Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. Steven was born in Franklin on Dec. 19, 1951, to the late William and Shirley (Engles) Burdette.
He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to earn his Farrier’s Certification. Steven loved working with mules and horses and loved animals, especially his dogs May, Rusty and Dude. He was a talented musician, being able to play any string instrument handed to him by ear. He also enjoyed playing at square-dances, beginning at the age of 11.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.