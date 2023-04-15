Stewart F. Sonen died Dec 9, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan at age 90. Stewart had an insatiable curiosity about a wide range of topics (especially history and how things worked). He had an amazing memory for people and places and loved to talk with anyone.
Stewart was born in Shillington, Pa. in 1932 to Walter and Jane (Francis) Sonen in the upstairs bedroom of their home. Though he grew up in town, his early experiences working on a nearby farm inspired his life-long love of rural life and animals. He graduated from Shillington High School in 1950 and proudly shared that the author John Updike was his classmate from 1st grade through senior year. He graduated from General Motors Institute, and later joined the Air Force during the Korean War and obtained a private pilot’s license while stationed at McDill Air Force Base in FL. After the war, he attended Penn State on the GI Bill, transferred to Utah State, and graduated with a BS degree in Industrial Technology in 1959.
Sylvia G. Galbraith, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City. She was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Knox to the late Oddis A. and Ruth V. (Stover) Boocks.
Nancy McFate Adams, 78, of Richfield, Wisconsin, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by her family following her battle with a rare lung disease. She demonstrated tremendous strength and grace throughout it.
Gertrude L. “Lucy” McCarty, 84, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home, as she wished, with her daughter by her side... She was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Butler County, to the late Truman A. and Jeannette (Whitling) Switzer...
David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa and Papa of Christine Maa…