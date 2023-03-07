Sue Ann Pacior, age 68, of Oil City, passed away at her home on March 3, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Deanna Lee Gause
Deanna Lee Gause

Deanna Lee Gause made her triumphant entry into her eternal home on Saturday March 4, 2023, to join the heavenly choir of angels and find everlasting peace. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Delores M. Lamey
Delores M. Lamey

Delores M. Lamey, 92, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning March 5, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation following an extended illness.

Evelyn M. Hosey

Evelyn M. Hosey, age 84 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Patricia J. Boyles
Patricia J. Boyles

Patricia J. Boyles, 80, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Betty l. Bowser
Betty l. Bowser

Betty l. Bowser, 90, of Licking Township, Parker, passed away Friday evening (March 3, 2023) at her residence following a period of declining health.

Cheryl E. Pierce
Cheryl E. Pierce

Cheryl E. Pierce, 70, of Knox passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Seth 'Cooter' Gooden Smith
Seth 'Cooter' Gooden Smith

Seth “Cooter” Gooden Smith, age 27, of Polk, was tragically taken from us unexpectedly this past Thursday, March 2, 2023, to walk with Jesus and raise a little heck in Heaven….. And he is now snow-white clean, singing away those country songs!

Jean B. Smith
Jean B. Smith

Jean B. Smith, 95, of Wesley, passed away March 4, 2023 at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

Judith Louise Goughler
Judith Louise Goughler

Judith Louise Goughler, age 79, of Tionesta and formerly of Parker, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare following an extended illness.

Edward James McClellan
Edward James McClellan

It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Edward James McClellan, 51, of Oil City, must announce his sudden and unexpected passing at home, on Feb. 28, 2023.

Barbara Ellen Barker
Barbara Ellen Barker

Barbara Ellen Barker, 86, of Berryville, Virginia died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.

Quentin Eugene Wood

Quentin Eugene Wood (Woody), retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quaker State Oil Corp., a Fortune 500 company, Past Chairman of Penn State University’s Board of Trustees, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus of the class of 1948, died Feb. 25, 2023.

Douglas Emerson Elliott
Douglas Emerson Elliott

Douglas Emerson Elliott, 74, of Emlenton, Rockland Township, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.

Linda Darlene Botts
Linda Darlene Botts

Linda Darlene Botts, age 72 of Tionesta, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a period of declining health.

Robert R. Hovis

Robert R. Hovis, 61, of Philipsburg, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.

John C. Mahan Jr. DDS
John C. Mahan Jr. DDS

John C. Mahan Jr. DDS, 93, of Canonsburg, formerly of Titusville, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with his family by his side.

Margaret Dorthea 'Peg' Fair
Margaret Dorthea 'Peg' Fair

Margaret Dorthea “Peg” Fair, age 86 of Knox, with her beloved dog, Gizmo, by her side, went to be with the Lord on her late mother’s birthday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Michelle L. Rankin
Michelle L. Rankin

Michelle L. Rankin, 54, of Leeper, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Monday, February 27, 2023.

Edward A. Bradley Sr.

Edward A. Bradley Sr., age 79 of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Jean Sue Wojton
Jean Sue Wojton

Jean Sue Wojton, 72, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023, at home following a three-year battle with cancer.

Patricia Ann Black
Patricia Ann Black

Mrs. Patricia Ann Black, 95, passed away early Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Ada A. Hogue
Ada A. Hogue

Ada A. Hogue, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko
Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko

Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko, 96, of Brook Street (formerly of Water Street), Titusville, passed peacefully on Feb. 23, 2023, following a brief illness.

Linda (File) Emanuele
Linda (File) Emanuele

Linda (File) Emanuele, 81, of 315 West Fourth St., Oil City, passed Feb. 25, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Frank Comunale III
Frank Comunale III

Frank Comunale III, age 91 of Marienville, formerly of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Ryan M. Rarer
Ryan M. Rarer

Ryan M. Rarer, 42, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr.
Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr.

Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.