Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Sue was affiliated with the Church of God. She served on the church board and taught Sunday school. She was a stained glass artisan and enjoyed porcelain and china painting. Sue bred and raised American Quarter Horses and enjoyed trail riding. Sue and Bob loved to travel with family and RV’d throughout the entire United States. Getting the family and friends together for dinners and holiday parties was a special joy for her. She dearly loved her family.
Richard L. “Rick” Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca due to complications from pneumonia.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.