Susan C. Schmidt, 73, of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Born Nov. 25, 1946, in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late George H. "Hank" Bickel and the late Mary L. "Billie" McCauley Bickel.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 3:33 am
