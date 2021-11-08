Susan J. Morrison, 68, of 493 Pritchard Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications after a cardiac arrest.
Born Aug. 12, 1953, she was a daughter of Charles A. and Alice E. Morrison, and grew up on Cherrytree Road north of Galloway in Sugarcreek Borough. She attended Rocky Grove High School (Class of 1971) and Clarion State College, graduating in 1975.
Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.