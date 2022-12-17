Susan M. Holibaugh

Susan M. Holibaugh, age 69, of Sligo, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born Sept. 19, 1953, in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Edwin P. Holibaugh and Gertrude Alberta LaBorde Holibaugh.

Susan M. Holibaugh, age 69, of Sligo, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen
Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen

Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen, 82, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to her heavenly home, early Friday morning Dec. 16, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mary Sue Lowman
Mary Sue Lowman

Mary Sue Lowman, 76, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Marie Baxter
Marie Baxter

Marie Baxter, 85, of Marienville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.

Donald J. Palmer Jr.

Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.

Lori A. Leahew
Lori A. Leahew

Lori A. Leahew, age 61, of Tionesta, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.

Ronald J. McElroy

Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Mary Lou Triola
Mary Lou Triola

Mary Lou Triola, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at The Collins House after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer.

Roger Bruce Martz
Roger Bruce Martz

Roger Bruce Martz passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Carolyn Shimmons
Carolyn Shimmons

Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson
Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson

Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.

Lloyd E. Neiswonger
Lloyd E. Neiswonger

Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Carolyn Shimmons

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Carolyn Shimmons, formerly of Sligo, passed on peacefully at her current home in Atlanta.

Tina Siegel Kean
Tina Siegel Kean

Tina Siegel Kean, 53, of Shippenville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a brief illness.

Stella M. Caccamo
Stella M. Caccamo

Stella M. Caccamo, 101, formerly of Franklin, got her wish of spending Christmas in heaven with her family, slipping away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Diane Lyn Gibbons
Diane Lyn Gibbons

Diane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Robert R. Clouner, Jr.
Robert R. Clouner, Jr.

Robert R. Clouner Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville.

Donald K. Cooper

Donald K. Cooper, age 69, of Oil City, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Thomas H. 'Tom' Peterson
Thomas H. 'Tom' Peterson

Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson, 79, of Astral Rd., Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Lakes at Jefferson Care Home, near Mercer.

Amy Jo Hale
Amy Jo Hale

Amy Jo Hale, 56, of Tionesta, died at her home early Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.

David E. Schnell
David E. Schnell

David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer.

Karl Robert Johnston
Karl Robert Johnston

Karl Robert Johnston, age 55 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 10, 2022, at his parents’ home after a short battle with cancer.

Donald J. Curran
Donald J. Curran

Donald J. Curran, 96, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Buffalo; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Curran. Don was married for 51 years to the former Genevieve “Gen” Boudreau who died on Ja…

Donald Emil Rowe
Donald Emil Rowe

Donald Emil Rowe departed this earth Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2022, to take part in God’s heavenly choir.

Donna (Hoover) Carl
Donna (Hoover) Carl

Donna (Hoover) Carl from Atlantic, Pa., died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the age of 72 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Donald Stinebiser
Donald Stinebiser

Donald Stinebiser, 90, of Marienville, died late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.