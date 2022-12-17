Susan M. Holibaugh

Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.
Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.
Donald J. Curran, 96, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Buffalo; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Curran. Don was married for 51 years to the former Genevieve “Gen” Boudreau who died on Ja…