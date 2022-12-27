Susan Peairs

Susan J. Peairs, 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at her home.
Sue was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 8, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Florence LeValley Short.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Susan J. Peairs, 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at her home.
Sue was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 8, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Florence LeValley Short.
Taylor Henry Cotton, 83, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Jody Shipton, 56, of Shippenville, formerly of Clintonville, passed away at home Dec. 23, 2022.
Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a Dec. 2 automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on Dec. 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.
Sister Geraldine Olon, SSJ, age 91, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on December 22, 2022. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister Geraldine was born in Oil City, PA, on July 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Burke) Olon. She e…
Susan J. Peairs, 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at her home.
Jessie D. Bryant, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
James A. “Jim” Hetrick, 90, of Brookville, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones following a period of declining health on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2022.
Frederick “Fred” R. Carl, 79, of Corsica, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Brookville Hospital following an illness.
William E. Baker of Oil City passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
David Lee Martz, 80, of Kennerdell passed away at home Dec. 24, 2022.
Vernon L. Summerville, 88, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Richard Eugene Ehrhart, Sr., age 87, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker, 95, of Brookville, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living.
Dr. William F. “Bill” Craig departed this earthly plane on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022. He was a humble man with a great intellect.
Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family.
David Hilton McFadden, 90, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home.
Brandon L. Fisher, age 51, of Plainfield, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Her survivors include her daughter, Sr. Marian "Ginny" Wehler, OSB, of Oil City.
Marilyn J. Carroll, 93, of Lucinda, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Ruth A. Tenney Sottiaux passed away after an extended illness, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Genevieve Kay Nuttall, 76, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness.
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness.
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place.
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Dec. 18, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests.
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Collins House.
Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at The Collins House.
Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver.
Ivan E. Ogle, a former resident of Mayo, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, from complications related to COVID-19. He was 93 years old.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving devoted mother, Mary Jo Stephenson, on Dec. 16, 2022.
Aaron “The Kracken” McCracken, 32, of Oil City died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday Dec. 16, 2022.
William O. “Bill” Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
James M. Gibbons, 82, of Oil City, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a short illness.