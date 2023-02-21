Susan (Soborowski) Hanna

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.
Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.
Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, “Welcome Home.” Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.